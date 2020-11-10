REFUGIO COUNTY – A Texas-based company is looking to place solar arrays in Refugio County for energy production, which would also provide economic benefits to the county and also to Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District.
Lisa Murphy and Patrick Duffy with AP Solar Holdings visited the Refugio County Commissioners Court on Oct. 27 to discuss plans for the Charger Solar Project.
“We are a development company with offices in Austin and Houston,” Murphy said. “We look for economically strong radiation and this is a really good part of the country for a solar project.”
The company is proposing to build a 400 megawatt plant on 4,500 acres in Refugio County — all within the boundaries of the Austwell-Tivoli school district. The original plan called for some of the facility to be located with the boundaries of the Refugio Independent School District as well, but the property owner asked for a revision of the boundaries, Murphy said.
The goal is to have the facility online in 2022. While the plant is being built, 300-400 construction workers are expected to be employed for about 14 or 15 months, and there will also be three of four permanent jobs to operate the facility, Murphy said.
Tax abatements would extend over a 10-year period and annual pilot payments would be made to the county and the school district.
Murphy said the facility would provide substantial economic benefits for A-TISD.
“THis is really a great deal for the school district,” she said, noting that an estimated $1.64 million in pilot payments would be made — $120,000 annually for the first five years of the project and $160,000 per year in sixth through eighth years of operation.
The tax abatements are needed because the cost of bringing the solar facility online is significant, Murphy said.
“It helps us to get over the finish line and build the project and is very important,” she said. “We will work with the county however we can.”
Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Bourland expressed his support for the project.
“I think it’s a good thing — I like it,” he said.
County Judge Bobby Blaschke said the commissioner court would accept the application submitted and employ the Allison, Bass and Magee law firm of Austin to help iron out the details.
“It’s another economic development opportunity, especially for Austwell-Tivoli and that part of the county,” Blaschke said.
