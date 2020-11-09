REFUGIO COUNTY – Wind farms are dotting the landscape of South Texas, and the latest proposed project would bring financial rewards to Refugio County and the Woodsboro Independent School District in the near future.
Refugio County Commissioners approved the creation of a reinvestment zone and tax abatement agreement for the Blackjack Creek Wind Farm which will also be located in Bee County and the Skidmore-Tynan School District.
Richard Saunders with RWE Renewables, which will own the wind farm, answered questions about the project during an Oct. 27 meeting and gave an overview of the economic benefits to the county and to Woodsboro ISD.
One of the concerns previously raised by county commissioners was that while tax abatements were granted by Refugio County, jobs might go to people from outside the region who might not live in the area.
“Our goal — we want people from the local area, it only makes sense,” Saunders said. “We want people who can respond quickly to our site and we want stability in our operation.”
RWE will work with WISD to develop a program to train wind technicians and which could provide online certification, Saunders said.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Bourland and County Judge Bobby Blaschke both thanked Saunders for addressing the concerns of the commissioners court.
“We looked at what can entice people to the area,” Saunders said. In addition to relocation expense reimbursement, Saunders said a $5,000 bonus will be offered to employees who remain living in the area six months after moving here.
The county has hired Bob Bass with the Allison, Bass & Magee law firm of Austin to help navigate the process and work out an agreement between the county and RWE.
Under the proposed agreement, RWE would pay $2,000 per megawatt of electricity generated in pilot payments. The portion of the wind farm in Refugio County and Woodsboro ISD would generate 38.4 megawatts, resulting in payments of $76,800 annually over a 10-year period. After that, the property would fully be added to the county and school district’s tax rolls.
“These projects are not big employers (locally) but they bring a significant boost to the economy,” Bass said.
Wind farms are treated like industrial plants in terms of investments because the equipment is expected to last a long time.
“It’s key that we try to help our locals as much as we can with these job opportunities,” said Pct. 2 Commissioner Stanley Tuttle.
While jobs working at these facilities are limited and specialized training is required, “it certainly does bring a significant boost to your local economy,” Bass said.
Saunders noted that there are 19 wind farm projects in Texas and there was the possibility of future development, as well.
“We appreciate your investment and we look forward to other opportunities as well,” Blaschke said.
Construction on the project could begin in early 2021. The Woodsboro school district is also working with RWE to help bring the wind farm to Refugio County.
