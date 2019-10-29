Castillo selected jazz festival queen

ROCKPORT – Antoinette Lou Castillo, formerly of Refugio, was selected as the 2019 Miss Texas Jazz Festival Queen.
The Texas Jazz Festival is the largest free festival of its kind.
Castillo represented the 59th Annual Texas Jazz Festival at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi Oct. 18-20.
She was honored with an award for best overall presentation at the Mr. and Miss Texas Jazz Festival Scholarship Contest held at the Holiday Inn Marina in Corpus Christi Aug. 3.
During her year-long reign, Castillo’s format as queen is to encourage youth educational opportunities, confidence and diversity. She makes appearances on behalf of the Texas Jazz Festival Society.
Castillo appeared on Domingo Live Sept. 22, and she appeared with the Feria de las Flores Queen’s Court at a National Night out event hosted by the Corpus Christi Housing Authority on Oct. 1.
Castillo is a 2018 graduate of Rockport-Fulton High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, varsity choir, Emeralds dance team, Spanish Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Student Council.
She is a music industry major at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She also serves as a volunteer on the Rockport-Fulton SeaFair planning committee and studies at the Just for Kix dance program in Corpus Christi.
Castillo is the daughter of Sonia Castillo Crabb. She is the granddaughter of Gilberto Y. Castillo and the late Mary Lou Castillo of Refugio.