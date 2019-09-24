Contributed photo Castro's Cafe received this month's beautification award from the Refugio County Chamber of Commerce Pictured (from left) are Alma Lozoya, Letty Plascencia, Hope Rodriguez, Jesus Castro (owner), Jose Lozoya, and Chelsie Fairchild.
Contributed photo Tuttle's Grocery & Market was named member of the month for September. Picture (from left) are Stacy Hendley, Cody Tuttle, Darren Drake, Stanley Tuttle and Matt Tuttle.