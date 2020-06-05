REFUGIO – Refugio Independent School District has already earned a champion reputation for its performance on the athletic field, but those efforts will now be extended to ensure the district becomes champions of social distancing and efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The University Interscholastic League, which governs public school athletics and other extracurricular activities in Texas, has outlined a list of stringent requirements for summer sports workouts at schools, but Jason Herring, RISD athletic director/head football coach, said he has come up with a plan of his own that is even more strict in order to help protect people’s health.
“The UIL is allowing student summer programs with kids in limited numbers, but we are going above and beyond their requirements,” Herring told the Refugio ISD Board of Trustee on May 26. “We are going to make it even more stringent than what they require. Kids’ safety and health are what really matters.”
The UIL will allow students to work out three hours per day Monday through Friday, but Herring said athletes in Refugio will be limited to one hour per day. Also, while the UIL requires 6-10 foot distancing between students, Herring said that will be extended to 15-20 feet of separation between Refugio students.
“We will also require face coverings during our workouts, whether a mask or bandana, and the UIL is not requiring that,” he said.
RISD coaches will also require students to complete a daily COVID-19 checklist to help protect everyone from the potential spread of coronavirus.
“The kids will be required to use hand sanitizer multiple times and equipment will be sanitized before each use,” Herring said. “We are going to do anything we can to prevent contamination.”
RISD will also have students divided into smaller groups than the UIL requires.
“They are allowing multiple groups of 15, but we will allow only one group of 15 (at a time),” Herring said. “The UIL requires one coach per 20 students, but here in Refugio we will require one coach for every 15.”
Herring said students will continue to work with the same coach during the entire summer workout schedule.
“We want to limit the possibility of (COVID-19) spreading, so there will be no rotation of coaches (from group to group),” he said. “We are also staggering student workout times to minimize the risk of exposure. This will take a lot more time, but it’s necessary to protect the kids and the coaches.”
Also, any coach with underlying health issues won’t participate in working with students during the summer, Herring said.
Orange distance marks will keep students from getting too close to one another during the workout process, and groups of students will be kept in specific areas during workouts.
“Different groups of students will not intermingle,” Herring said. “They will maintain distance from each other. We will also have separate pickup areas to keep students from intermingling after the workouts. We’re going to spread the kids out immensely so they are not breathing on each other or getting too close to each other.”
Herring said he put a lot of time and effort into devising the plan, and he believes it is a strong system for helping maintain students’ health and safety.
“I would put this plan up against any other in the state,” he said. “We will spread things out and have made it so specific to minimize risk to any student. This might change at some point later in the summer, but this is the plan we’re going to follow right now.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.