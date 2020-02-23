BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College recognized the following students for their academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester:
Bayside
Zachary T. Vasquez, Rylea K. Webb
Ingleside
Kayla J. Long
Mathis
Elena M. Davila, Elyseth A. Deleon, John H. Flores, Vanessa Garcia, Valerie A. Lara, Cassandra L. Moya, Norma L. Olivarez, Natalie S. Olivarez, Criselda Olivarez, Janice D. Rivas, Maegan K. Rivera, Haley D. Urdialez and Shelby P. Zamora
Portland
Meghan L. Thomas
San Patricio
Anastasia I. Gonzales
Sinton
Destiny P. Escamilla, Arlene Espinoza, Devon R. Gonzales, Alesi V. Hurtado, Julia Grace T. Martinez, Cecilio J. Rodriguez, Victoria A. Sanchez and Derek D. Shedd.
Woodsboro
Lorraine M. Maldonado, Holley R. Nelson, Taylor B. Nixon, Ismael Rodriguez.