BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College recognized the following students for their academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester: 

Bayside

Zachary T. Vasquez, Rylea K. Webb

Ingleside

Kayla J. Long

Mathis 

Elena M. Davila, Elyseth A. Deleon, John H. Flores, Vanessa Garcia, Valerie A. Lara, Cassandra L. Moya, Norma L. Olivarez, Natalie S. Olivarez, Criselda Olivarez, Janice D. Rivas, Maegan K. Rivera, Haley D. Urdialez and Shelby P. Zamora 

Portland 

Meghan L. Thomas

San Patricio 

Anastasia I. Gonzales

Sinton 

Destiny P. Escamilla, Arlene Espinoza, Devon R. Gonzales, Alesi V. Hurtado, Julia Grace T. Martinez, Cecilio J. Rodriguez, Victoria A. Sanchez and Derek D. Shedd.

Woodsboro

Lorraine M. Maldonado, Holley R. Nelson, Taylor B. Nixon, Ismael Rodriguez.

 