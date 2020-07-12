BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College (CBC) recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester.
Students who completed 12 or more semester hours and earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) were named to CBC’s Dean’s List.
More than 400 students were honored including the following (listed by hometown):
Refugio
Staci L. Castellano
Jaden A. Enriquez
Oscar E. Lerma
Kaitlyn E. Lynn
Michelle L. Rosas
Woodsboro
Giselle L. Campos
Daniel Garza
Holley R. Nelson
Ismael Rodriguez