BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College has a program that makes it easy to take high-quality, noncredit online courses. Coastal Bend College has partnered with ed2go to offer hundreds of online, instructor-led courses and is pleased to announce the launch of “Speed Spanish Series.”
Participants will learn six easy recipes for piecing together Spanish words in order to form sentences and learn Spanish fast. Part of this course includes seeing the words, hearing them pronounced and having opportunities to practice the pronunciation of the words. Spanish II will help you master the ability speak, understand and read Spanish.
This course is part of Coastal Bend College’s growing catalog of more than 300 instructor-facilitated online courses. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction and interaction with fellow students, participants in these courses gain valuable knowledge at their convenience. They have the flexibility to study at their own pace combined with enough structure and support to complete the course. And they can access the classroom 24/7 from anywhere with an internet connection.
New sessions of each course run every month. They last six weeks, with two new lessons being released weekly (for a total of 12). Courses are entirely Web-based with comprehensive lessons quizzes, and assignments. A dedicated professional instructor facilitates every course; pacing learners, answering questions, giving feedback and facilitating discussions.
Other courses available through ed2go follow:
Beginner’s Guide to Getting Published
Do you want to be a published writer? There are five main reasons why manuscripts get rejected and this course will help you get your work into the hands of an editor and then on to the shelves of bookstores. Part of being a published writer is credibility and expressing your credibility.
Introduction to Cryptography
Data has surpassed oil in value in 2019. Cryptography is use of techniques that help protect the spread of information securely. This course includes what cryptography is, how cryptography is used and understanding hash, symmetric and asymmetric cryptographic algorithms. Hands-on experiences will be utilized through live virtual machine labs, case projects and lab simulations.
To learn more, call Coastal Bend College at 361-354-2768 or go to www.coastalbend.edu/ce for more information.