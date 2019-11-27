CBSWCD holds Earth Field Science Day

REFUGIO – The Copano Bay Soil and Water Conservation District held its annual Earth Field Science Day Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Earth Field Science Day is an outdoor classroom event for all Refugio County eighth grade students. Those attending visit various stations throughout the day and are tested on the content presented.
Some of the subjects covered by presenters were wildlife preservation, animal habitats and electrical safety.
Woodsboro Junior Hish students scored the most points which entitles them to a pizza party to be at a later date. All students received an EFSD t-shirt and had the chance to win a raffle prize.