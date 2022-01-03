The night of Nov. 15 saw a lot of confusion for those who woke up the next morning. The Refugio Police Department had its hands full with multiple events that occurred between 8:05 p.m. and 9:10 p.m.
Hostage situation
According to the Refugio Police Department, at 8:05 p.m., officers responded to a call of a hostage situation. The incident occurred at a convenience store, where a male subject was allegedly holding his wife and children at gun point. As the officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot, escaping. Officers took the female and the child to safety and began searching for the male suspect. As of press time, the suspect is still at large. This incident is still being investigated by the Refugio Police Department, pending felony warrants.
Physical altercation
At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to an alleged physical disturbance at a local store. This disturbance call involved several individuals. As officers investigated, they received a “shots fired” call over dispatch radio.
Homicide investigation
At 8:43 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call to a residence located at the 100 block of Mesquite Street. The call referenced a shooting. Officers were on the scene within minutes and found 26-yearold Andrew Williams, a Refugio resident, dead at the scene. Robert Michael Frazier was found at the scene and was placed into police custody. Frazier was transported to Refugio County Jail. Frazier has been charged with murder, with his bond set at $1 million. The Refugio Police Department continues to investigate this incident.
House fire
At 8:49 p.m., a house fire was reported at the 200 block of West Houston Street. The local fire department rendered aid along with the Refugio Police Department. The fire was extinguished with no injuries.
Physical disturbance
At 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a physical disturbance involving a male and female subject at the 600 block of Oak Street. No other action was listed by the Refugio Police Department regarding the incident.
The Refugio Police Department publicly thanked the staff of the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office, Refugio EMS, Refugio Fire Department Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 and the Refugio Police Department Officers who all offered assistance and teamwork during this busy and chaotic hour.
