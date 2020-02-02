REFUGIO – A high-speed chase began after a routine traffic stop on Farm-to-Market Road 2678 on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Richard Broderick, 53, of Goliad, was stopped for the traffic violation around 5:15 p.m., according to investigating Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Roy.
Broderick was asked for his driver’s license, and then he was asked to step out of his vehicle, said Sheriff Pinky Gonzales.
Broderick had an outstanding felony warrant from Refugio County district court.
“He had some dealings in Goliad with the law. He had an assault on an officer and Calhoun and Refugio counties’ warrants,” Gonzales said.
Broderick did not step out of his vehicle, and that’s when the chase began.
Roy raced south down FM Road 2678 and turned on FM Road 136 west toward Woodsboro.
Gonzales said, in Woodsboro, Broderick was racing through neighborhood streets where kids were playing.
“My guys shot his tires. We were worried he’d hurt somebody,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales said Broderick never fired on law enforcement as some Facebook accounts claimed.
Broderick ended up on Churchill Road, where law enforcement surrounded him in his vehicle.
“He wanted to commit suicide. He wanted to be killed by a cop,” Gonzales said.
“He talked to me on the phone, trying to negotiate,” he added.
Texas Department of Public Safety hostage negotiators were on the scene, too.
Gonzales said hours were spent negotiating with Broderick.
“He finally gave up. He said, ‘OK, I’m coming out,’” Gonzales said.
Roy said it was 12:22 a.m. when Broderick was taken into custody.
He was charged with having an outstanding felony warrant, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, according to Roy.
Broderick was taken to the Refugio County Jail.
