REFUGIO – Waiting for a call that will help determine your future is always a nerve-wracking experience, and when the call is coming from a professional baseball team and will help fulfill a childhood dream, the anticipation is greatly multiplied.
That’s the situation faced by Jared Kelley, a 2020 graduate of Refugio High School and the son of John and Liz Kelley. As the Major League Baseball draft unfolded, there was little question that the talented right-handed pitcher would be selected. It was just a matter of how long it would take.
Rock and roll icon Tom Petty had a hit song “The Waiting (Is the Hardest Part),” and that was certainly true for an entire community that held its breath waiting for Kelley’s selection.
On Thursday, June 11, Kelley was chosen by the Chicago White Sox in the opening minutes of round 2 of the MLB draft, the 47th pick overall.
Kelley has been recognized in national baseball publications and by scouts for his powerful ability on the mound, combining a blazing fastball with impressive command.
Although he signed a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for the University of Texas, the MLB draft would obviously play a major role in his decision of where he would be headed next.
It would be a slight overstatement to say Kelley was a part of the greatest Refugio High School baseball team that never played. The Bobcats did get a few games in before the University Interscholastic League cut the season short due to coronavirus concerns. As expected, Kelley was dominant in those games. In a March contest against Three Rivers, he pitched five innings and struck out 14 batters in Refugio’s 17-0 victory.
Still, there’s no doubt that the Refugio team — Kelley included — feel a sense of unfinished business as the season was cut short. The Bobcats were one of the best baseball teams in the state in 2019, and returned much of that talent and experience this season.
Expectations were to challenge for a state championship in baseball, and it would take a world pandemic to snuff out those plans prematurely.
With the 2020 athletic season suspended by the type of situation that would have qualified for an episode of “The Twilight Zone,” coaches, players and fans were left to focus on the future — and what might have been.
Still, the future is bright for Refugio students and athletes, and none stand in a brighter spotlight at this moment than Kelley.
Before the draft, MLB.com had this to say about Kelley: “Kelley, who has verbally committed to the University of Texas, will be the first player in Refugio High School history to be selected in the MLB Draft, and the best high school pitcher to be chosen from Texas since the Pirates took Jameson Taillon No. 2 overall in 2010. ... “Scouts believe Kelley will move quickly through the Minor Leagues -- according to MLB Pipeline, he could reach the Majors before he turns 21.”
The Refugio Independent Facebook page had this post shortly after Kelley was selected by the White Sox: “On behalf of the entire Refugio ISD we would like to send out a huge congratulations to our very own 2020 graduate, Jared Kelley. Your future is bright and we are all excited for you and cannot wait to see what your future holds!”