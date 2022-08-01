Children participate in summer reading program

The children who participated in the Summer Reading Program at the Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library, in Refugio, Wednesday, July 20,  learned interesting facts about octopuses and enjoyed creating their own fish bowls. The craft portion of the event was led by Phyllis Hayes.  

Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke and Refugio County Attorney Deb Bauer visited with the children and presented them each with an activity book.  

Winners of the reading raffle drawing were Brandon Kennedy ($50 gift card) and Candice Kennedy ($25 gift card).

The children snacked on cupcakes donated by Bauer.

Information submitted by Tina McGuill, Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library Director

