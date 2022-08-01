Children participate in summer reading program

Children who participated in the Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library’s summer reading program on July 20 learned facts about octopuses and created their own fish bowl. Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke and Refugio County Attorney Deb Bauer visited with the children and presented them activity books. Bauer also donated cupcakes. Pictured are Blaschke and Bauer with children (from left) Madi Munoz, Annie Green, Taylor Ressman, Abi Bauer, Aiden Perez, Candice Kennedy and Brandon Kennedy. Winners of the raffle drawing were Brandon Kennedy ($50) and Candice Kennedy ($25). (Photos courtesy of Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library)