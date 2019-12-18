REFUGIO – Smiles permeated Commerce Street and King’s Park on Saturday upon the return of Christmas in Refugio.
Children and adults alike had the spirit. No one could remember, but it has been more than 20 years since the lighted parade and celebration was conducted.
But when Alice Silvas, who lost her house and most of her belongings to Hurricane Harvey, received a Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity house in May last year, she vowed to pay the community back.
And she did with the help of Ruben Fierova and numerous others who became sponsors.
First they had a small celebration last year at Christmas in Heritage Park.
Silvas then spearheaded the return of Christmas in Refugio, complete with a lighted parade. And it was a huge success Saturday.
The parade was called one of the biggest ever in Refugio.
The celebration’s lighted parade featured 38 entries that traversed Commerce Street to King’s Park.
Overall winner in the parade categories was Moose Fabrics and Corner Studio owned by Kristin McGee. The float featured a huge moose decorated with beautiful lighted fabric.
Numerous other trophies were awarded.
Other participants in the parade were the VFW honor guard leading the parade; Refugio Police Department; Refugio County Volunteer Fire Department; the Mighty Bobcats Band (marching trophy); the Bobcats football team H-E-B (novelty trophy); and other businesses; and political candidates.
David Ramirez announced the winners and entrees as they passed City Hall.
Jennifer Payne won a trophy for a Grinch Float; 77 Outfitters won first place float; The Lucas and Quaid Cattle Co. won two trophies (boy and girl); and the Anzaldua-Skrobarcek families float won a trophy for “Classic” float, featuring Mickey Mouse and the Grinch.
Santa Claus rode a Refugio VFD tanker through the parade and then walked to the King’s Park gazebo to hand out gifts to an estimated 300 kids who had gathered there.
The Grinch was at the gazebo, too.
Credited with making the event possible, Silvas (smiling) humbly said, “It was the community who made it possible.”
“People are already stepping up for next year,” Fierova said.
