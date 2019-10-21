REFUGIO – Alice Silvas, a Refugio resident who recently had a new home built to replace her Harvey destroyed one, said she wanted to give back to the community.
Now, she is going to work to revive the Christmas parade and event at Kings Park.
Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes said Silvas was received well by the city council on Oct. 8, and the council has approved helping her in any way they can.
“It’s been quite awhile – several years since we had the parade,” Dukes said.
The parade will be on Commerce Street, and the Christmas event – vendors and kids’ gifts will be at King Park.
Police Chief Enrique Diaz said Alice and her husband want to name the event “Christmas in Refugio.”
They have a tentative date of Dec. 7, and this may not conflict with Woodsboro’s Christmas on the Square.
Diaz said they also want the parade to be a lighted parade.
“There are numerous businesses who want to get involved with it,” Diaz said.
He added that the Refugio Police Department is supporting the event, as well.
Silvas said she needs volunteers and parade entrants.
Please call her at 361-330-0083 to volunteer or enter the parade.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.