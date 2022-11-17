Christmas in Refugio set for Dec. 3

Christmas in Refugio will feature a decorated Christmas contest. (Refugio County Press file photo)

The annual Christmas in Refugio will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Refugio. Parade entrants and vendors are being accepted. 

New this year will be a decorated Christmas tree contest. Volunteers are needed to provide a decorated artificial Christmas tree to be displayed at King’s Park. A trophy will be  awarded for the best decorated tree.

A lighted house/apartment/building contest will also be held. Judging dates will be announced later.

Those interested in participating in any of the events are asked to contact Alice Silvas at 361-543-7236.

Recommended for you