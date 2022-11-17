Christmas in Refugio set for Dec. 3

The annual Christmas in Refugio will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Refugio. Parade entrants and vendors are being accepted.
New this year will be a decorated Christmas tree contest. Volunteers are needed to provide a decorated artificial Christmas tree to be displayed at King’s Park. A trophy will be awarded for the best decorated tree.
A lighted house/apartment/building contest will also be held. Judging dates will be announced later.
Those interested in participating in any of the events are asked to contact Alice Silvas at 361-543-7236.