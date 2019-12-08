Christmas tree auction a success

WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Elementary PTO hosted its first Christmas Tree Forest Auction Saturday, Nov. 30, during the community’s annual Christmas on the Square festivities.
Eight trees representing one from each grade level were auctioned off to the highest bidder.
The following businesses showed their continued support with the winning bids for a tree: Vantage Bank Texas (Pre-K), Woodsboro Farmers Co-op (Kindergarten), Refugio County Elected Officials (First Grade), Woodsboro Eagle Laundry Mat (Second Grade), Judy Niemann Insurance (Third Grade), Hard Core Supplies (Fourth Grade), the Linscomb Family (Fifth Grade) and Service Junction (Sixth Grade).
With the bids and other monetary donations, a total of $2920.00 was raised. All proceeds will go directly back to each grade level for future activities.