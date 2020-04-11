REFUGIO COUNTY – Making major adjustments to church services primarily switching from worship in church buildings to online — would be a major transition anytime. But when its during the Easter season, the change is even more monumental.
With restrictions on gatherings and the number of people able to meet in one place at one time generally limited to 10, most local churches have moved their services to an online format.
St. Therese Catholic Church in Woodsboro is among the churches that are streaming their services online.
“Every Monday, we hold holy rosary at 7 p.m. at the church — usually two or three of us,” said church member Richard Sanchez. “We stream that online. We used to have parishioners coming to the church, but because of the coronavirus, we aren’t able to allow that right now.
“But we do have it where people can stream the services online.”
During the Easter season, on Fridays that church is also having Stations of the Cross, which is also streamed online, Sanchez said.
“Although we aren’t meeting in person, we are staying together online, and we are praying for our nation, for the sick, for everybody,” he said. “The church is like a big family, and we are doing what we can to help people and also to have the message online.”
One area church that was still meeting in person is the First Baptist Church of Bayside. With an estimated community population of just 329 in Bayside, it stands to reason that the church’s membership is small.
Pastor Hatch Hudson of FBC Bayside said he and church members are working together to make sure that everyone stays safe despite the coronavirus crisis.
Members are “practicing social distancing, checking everyone’s temperature before they enter the building ,and each person uses hand sanitizer before they enter the church,” Hudson said. “Anyone who is not feeling well is asked to stay home.”
One Refugio church, Saints Memorial Church of God in Christ, is also meeting on site.
Elder Darius Robertson said the church has not had more than 10 people attend a service at the church since the crisis began.
For other area churches, services have moved to the internet while social distancing is mandated by local, state and federal officials.
First United Methodist Church in Refugio is dealing with an interesting situation but making the best of it.
FUMC Pastor Harold Onwiler is a resident of Nueces County and following the shelter in place order issued there. Since he is unable to leave his home to travel to Refugio, he delivers his sermon online via Facebook at 11 a.m. each Sunday.
“The members have the opportunity to text comments or questions to me at that time,” Onwiler said. “Some of the members gather at the church to watch together (in limited numbers).”
First Baptist Church of Refugio, under the leadership of Pastor T. Price, is also streaming services online, as is Joy Ministries under the direction of Joel Garcia and Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, led by the Rev. Samuel Sutton.
Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church and St. James Catholic Church members are watching the live broadcast of services for the Corpus Christi Cathedral on Facebook, according to Nelda Ramirez, who is the secretary of both churches.
At Emmanuel Baptist Church in Woodsboro, members “are still meeting on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings,” according to Ambrosio Vega. The membership is small so they usually only have about 10 people in attendance. The elderly and disabled are not attending right now.
Jason Albright of Woodsboro Church of Christ said the congregation is making its decisions week to week on what course of action to take.
He said in late March they were “currently meeting and holding Sunday morning services in the auditorium and practicing social distancing,” and added that they are not having services during the week.
Jeff Osborne is editor and Barbara Martin is the office manager of the Refugio County Press.