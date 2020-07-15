During normal times, Refugio County Elderly Services plays an important role in meeting the needs of local seniors, but during extraordinary times, such as a world pandemic, the services are a crucial lifeline helping to sustain the area’s age 60-plus population.
For Debbie Sternadel and the six other employees of Refugio County Elderly Services, it’s a mission filled with compassion, strong commitment and a sense of duty.
The focus is to provide senior citizens with meals Monday through Friday, as well as to provide them with transportation to medical appointments that include doctor’s visits, lab work, prescription pickup and dialysis treatment.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic was recognized in the United States in March, demand for services has risen.
“Meal deliveries have increased and transportation has decreased since not as many people are going to doctors appointments,” Sternadel said. “We are also making calls to check on our elderly because of the social isolation they are experiencing.”
The elderly services department consists of seven employees dedicated to helping meet the needs of seniors throughout Refugio County. In addition to Sternadel, workers include office manager BeBe Castellano, three meal delivery drivers and two transportation drivers. Duties sometimes shift or overlap depending on needs, Sternadel said.
The department is delivering 89 meals each Monday through Friday, a significant increase since the coronavirus crisis began.
“That’s a lot of meal deliveries for us; we are pretty much at full capacity,” Sternadel said. “We’ve added 20 clients since COVID.”
A cold plate might consist of chicken salad, while hot meals feature items such as chili and beans, enchilada casserole or chicken quarters.
The meals also include two sides, a dessert — which is sometimes fruit — milk and bread.
Delivery procedures have also changed to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“Instead of immediate contact with clients, drivers knock on the door and then pull back 6 feet or more,” Sternadel said. “The drivers are also wearing N-95 masks (considered superior for preventing spread of contaminants). Fortunately they are still able to keep eye contact. They also use hand sanitizer after every delivery.”
Transportation drivers started wearing N-95 masks when coronavirus concerns began, and starting in late June in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases statewide and throughout the Coastal Bend, clients of transportation services are also being offered N-95 masks.
“We are still driving clients to Corpus Christi, Beeville and Victoria,” Sternadel added. “Those trips have dropped off significantly (as of late June), just as they increased after things opened back up (in May).”
Those drivers who normally provide transportation to medical appointments have been able to switch their duties to help meet the increased demand for meal deliveries.
The goal is to deliver at least 70 fresh meals on weekdays along with up to 20 frozen dinners to meet all the local needs.
“We have a good routine worked out, and good teamwork makes a big difference in our ability to help each other out,” Sternadel continued.
While the meal and transportation services the department provides are important, the goal is to also offer a personal connection with the elderly population.
“It’s more than just food deliveries and transportation,” Sternadel said. “We also provide an important social contact for those who have no family around and are able to get them help.”
The coverage area includes all of Refugio County.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to serve the elderly of Refugio County and work as closely as we can to follow procedures for the well-being of everyone,” Sternadel said. “I can’t say enough about our staff being real helpful to our clients. We are doing our best for them, and we have a good team.”
Sternadel was hired as the elderly services director in 2019 after working in marketing for nursing homes in Refugio, Goliad and Karnes City.
What led Sternadel to apply for her current job?
“It was God who just put it in front of me,” she said. “I want to serve the elderly. When the job opened I just felt the calling. It’s been great. I am able to help people.
“I’ve lived here basically my entire life. I already know a lot of people in the area, and I’ve had the opportunity to meet others. We’re just willing to help if we can. We try our best to take care of what is needed.”
The department is funded by the county but is always seeking grants and donations to help fund services.
“We are lucky our county is generous to give us funding, but we’re always looking for other funding sources, too,” Sternadel added.
While the pandemic has reduced the people-to-people contact that Sternadel said is a favorite part of her job, the goal of helping the elderly is still strong.
“What I enjoy most about the job is social interaction with the clients, and that’s been hindered,” she said. “But I am glad we have a great team and know we are able to help the elderly of the county and look out for their interests.
“It’s an honor — I feel very blessed to be able to do that — to work in my hometown and help the elderly.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the News of San Patricio and Refugio County Press and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or at josborne@mySouTex.com.