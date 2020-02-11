BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend Community Foundation’s online scholarship application process is now open.
Students are encouraged to apply by visiting the foundation’s website at www.cbcfoundation.org and clicking on the “Scholarship” button followed by the “CBCF Scholarship Application.”
Students from the Foundation’s seven- county service area of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio are eligible to apply. The application period runs through March 1, 2020.
CBCF currently administers 100 scholarship funds and awarded more than $577,000 in scholarships in 2019. Students who submit the online CBCF scholarship application will be applying for 80 different scholarships through the one application.
For more information about college scholarships, visit the website at www.cbcfoundation.org or call Nicole Ross, program director, at 361-882-9745.