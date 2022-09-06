Comeback of the century

The John Howland Wood Mansion in Bayside has proudly stood facing Copano Bay since 1875.
The mansion has served as a residence, hotel, resort and “hippie hangout” during its peculiar existence. In 1983, it was accepted in the National Register of Historic Places.
On Aug. 25, 2017, Hurricane Harvey and its winds of upward to 130 mph battered Refugio County. The Wood Mansion took the brunt of the storm and was left leaning so much that members of the community were summoned to secure the building and keep it from toppling to the ground.
Aside from an occasional vagrant, the 7,600-square-foot mansion sat empty for almost two years. The fear among the community was that one of the county’s beloved landmarks would be demolished.
Two San Antonio brothers, Jon and Noah Breeden, had no connections with Bayside or the mansion, but became aware of the historical building’s condition.
Jon owns a tiling and flooring business in San Antonio. Neither had any experience in restoring historical buildings.
“It really came out of nowhere,” Jon said of the decision to look into purchasing the mansion. “My brother and I came up with the idea to restore the old place that everybody said couldn’t be done.”
During the summer of 2019, the Breedens purchased the mansion from Michael Selzer, who had owned the building since the early 1970s.
The Breedens brought on Edwin Stephens as a general project manager. The three were surprised to find the mansion in far worse condition than anticipated.
“The damage was pretty extensive,” Stephens said. “The whole west wing was severely compromised. The foundation had been worn down and compromised in some areas. The west wing was leaning over approximately nine degrees. Had it not been for the people in the community shoring it up, it would have probably fallen over.”
Much of Stephens’ job is to make sure the restoration is in accordance to Texas Historical Commission guidelines.
“With a project like this, there is a constant kind of two-step you have to do – two steps forward and one step back – because of the delicate nature of the historic aspects of it, and not knowing what you’ve gotten yourself into until you uncover everything,” Stephens said.
“It’s a bit of a moving target. With a project like this, you never know what you’re going to uncover. You just kind of roll with things as you run into them.”
Jon and Stephens attended a historic places conference in Austin to learn about THC guidelines and network with those with more experience in restoring historical sites. The two also harvested wood from a century-old barn near Dallas for the project.
“The learning process has been what has made this project so unique,” Stephens said. “With new construction, if you need a new door, you go buy some new doors. If you need new windows, you just go get new windows. Here, it’s been a process of figuring out what type of wood was used with the doors. How were the windows constructed? It’s like going to school.”
Stephens said the project has been a balance between meeting historical standards and utilizing modern construction methods to make the building more durable.
“We are bound to have another hurricane, and Jon is adamant that we make sure it’s going to be here,” Stephens said.
“It is exponentially more durable than it was, especially in the west wing. We have sheathing in there and a special kind of reinforcement insulation that increases the racking strength. It’s now an incredibly stout and durable building. We have it tied with hurricane straps from the roof all the way down to the foundation.”
The project was halted for a period in September 2019 when Noah Breeden committed suicide.
“There was a period of grievance, and it took a while to get everything back on track,” Jon said.
Jon came back to the project more determined to see it to completion.
“It’s a big motivating factor,” Jon said of his brother’s death. “I think about him every day I am in Bayside. I want to knock this one out of the park for him.”
So far, Jon has invested nearly $1 million in the restoration. He estimated the total cost of the project would be approximately $2 million.
“I’m the contractor and the owner, so the contractor is not making a profit,” Jon said.
Stephens said there is hardly a day when a Bayside resident doesn’t come to the project site and talk about the mansion’s history.
“It’s really cool to hear about how much the community loves the place,” Stephens said.
Tim Delaney, director of the Bayside Historical Society, helped secure a $250,000 reimbursement grant from the THC for the grant.
Delaney said the mansion is symbolic of Bayside’s recovery from Harvey, and the demolition of the building would have been catastrophic for community pride.
“The Wood Mansion is Bayside’s Alamo,” Delaney said. “We take care of it because of its history. It’s educational and it’s the main thing in Bayside. Before Harvey, it used to get visitors from all over the world. When Harvey hit it, it was a severe blow.”
According to Delaney, the project received a $200,000 anonymous donation.
“Without the support of the community, this would not be possible,” Stephens said. “So many people have come together and been so supportive and encouraging. People have come out of the woodwork to help in so many different ways. We’re excited to restore something that really was the pride of Bayside. We want to bring that gem back to the town.”
Jon’s plan is to make the mansion a bed and breakfast with three upstairs rooms. He would also like the facility to host special events and tours.
The original target date for completion was this fall.
“It’s been a long and tedious process,” Jon said. “I’m pretty confident we will be done by the end of the winter.”
