REFUGIO – Dry conditions resulted in the Refugio County Commissioners Court enacting a countywide outdoor burn ban for 60 days.
The ban began on April 28 and will continue through late June, unless commissioners decide to rescind it earlier.
“We’ve been in a drought stage for about a month and with current conditions there has been an uptick in fire calls,” said Sheldon Wiginton, Refugio County emergency management coordinator.
Commissioners unanimously iapproved the measure.
In other action, commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the town of Woodsboro for equipment that will help that community’s judicial process, and allow the county and Woodsboro to share costs.
The county also discussed an interlocal agreement with Austwell for insect spraying equipment and manpower.