Commissioners’ court proclaims November Home Care and Hospice Month

Contributed photo The Refugio County Commissioners Court proclaimed November 2019 "Home Care and Hospice Month" at its Oct. 22 meeting. Pictured are standing (from left) hospice volunteer Jerry Fortenberry and Kathleen Card with Hospice of South Texas; seated (from left) Commissioner Stanly Tuttle, Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke, Commissionor Gary Bourland and Commissioner Blaine Wolfshohl.