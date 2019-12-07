Commissioners’ court proclaims November Home Care and Hospice Month

REFUGIO – The Refugio County Commissioners’ Court signed a proclamation designating November 2019 as “Home Care and Hospice Month” at its Oct. 22 meeting.
Excerpts from the proclamation include:
While many Texans suffering from illness or injuries receive quality care from dedicated health care professionals in hospitals or other facilities, some Texans need or prefer a more comfortable, intimate setting.
Home care and hospice organizations meet this need by providing individualized and professional medical care and assistance to the elderly, disabled and chronically ill. The simple yet powerful comfort of a home setting is a key feature of these services that offer excellent care that helps patients achieve a better quality of life.
During the month of November, an awareness campaign is conducted to highlight home care and hospice as alternatives to hospitalization and other forms of institutional health care. Home care and hospice professionals help their patients live every day to the fullest, and it is important for their commitment and skill to be recognized and commended.
The proclamation further stated that the commissioners court encourages the support and participation of all citizens in learning more about the home care and hospice philosophy of care for the elderly, disabled and the terminally ill.