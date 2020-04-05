REFUGIO – Refugio County Commissioners voted to extend the sheriff’s office’s stay at the Lambert Plaza for a year in order for repairs to continue at the sheriff’s office located inside the Refugio County Courthouse.
Because of extensive damage done by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the sheriff’s office was relocated to the Lambert Plaza. In addition to structural damage, contractors are working on mold remediation issues and will also have to address asbestos abatement and air conditioning concerns at the courthouse before the sheriff’s office would be able to return there, according to a consultant’s report.
Because of the time needed to fix the issues, the commissioners voted unanimously to extend the lease at Lambert Plaza to April 2021.
The plaza, located on Osage Street, is about two-tenths of a mile from the county courthouse. While that lease was extended for a year, commissioners voted to end another lease option at the plaza. Pct. 1 Commissioner George Hernandez said he did not need storage space available to him there.
“I don’t need that much space, and (ending that lease) would save the county money,” Hernandez said.
In other action, the board:
• Voted to award contracts to CNI Electric for work at the Refugio County Community Center and the Refugio County Expo Center.
• Set guidelines and deposits for private groups wanting to rent the land around the community center. Refugio High School alumni had approached the county about renting the community center and the space around it for an all classes reunion this fall.