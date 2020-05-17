REFUGIO — The Refugio County Commissioners Court is applying for a grant of $843,743 that will help improve roads throughout the county.
During a special workshop on May 5, commissioners decided how funds from the Texas Department of Transportation will be allocated and which precincts would have work done first.
The county will also contribute to the infrastructure improvement plan, adding more than $93,000 in funds to help make repairs.
Based on the miles of road in need of repairs in each precinct, Precint 2, which is overseen by Commissioner Stanley Tuttle, will receive 44.6 percent of the funding, followed by Precinct 4, overseen by Blaine Wolfshohl with 28.3 percent, Precinct 3, under the leadership of Gary Bourland, with 23.5 percent and Precinct 1, under the guidance of George Hernandez, with the remainder of the funding.
Each commissioner either has or will priotize which roads in their precinct will receive construction funds first.
“In the past, we did this by dividing the miles of road (which need repairs),” Bourland noted,and commissioners agreed to follow the same format.
Hernandez noted that a few of the roads in Precinct 1 had different grant sources which are funding repair work.
“We want to do as many roads in the county as possible,” Hernandez said.
Another area of the county, near Austwell Cemetery, will have roadwork down through a disaster recovery grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Texas General Land Office.
Two roads in Precinct 4 that the county had requested repair funds for were denied because no one lived on those roads, although the were used to access property and could be used during evacuations.
Bourland suggested the road repair work start in Precinct 2, then proceed to Precinct 1 before finishing in Precincts 3 and 4.
“That way, we are saving a lot of miles on the equipment (being able to complete the work in one area before moving on to the next),” Bourland said.
Commissioner Tuttle said while the grants would help, the cost of road repairs would far exceed what is available through the transportatioon department grant.
“All of this is fine and dandy, but I’ve already spent about $78,000 on one section of road already,” Tuttle said, adding that another $400,000 would be needed to complete the project.
“We’re going to find ourselves short if we’re going to be doing a bunch of roads.”
Bourland said although funds are limited, the planning process is important.
“We’re going to be lucky if we get our first priority roads completed, but we do need to have a plan,” he said.
Commissioners agreed to focus on top priorities for each precinct first and then to see what if any funds are left over for additional work.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.