Commissioners reject request by elections administrator to carry over vacation time

Refugio County Elections Administrator Rachael Garcia and her assistant, Catherine Fuller, will lose a combined 240 hours of vacation time after county commissioners denied Garcia’s request to carry over the time into 2023.
After lengthy discussion with Refugio County Treasurer Rita Trojcak and Refugio County Attorney Deborah Bauer, Pct. 1 Commissioner Roy Payne made the motion to not grant Garcia’s request. Payne’s motion was seconded by Pct. 2 Commissioner Stanley Tuttle.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Lee Wright was the lone dissenting vote.
Garcia lost 160 vacation hours in 2022, according to Trojcak, and Fuller lost 80.
Trojcak said county employees do not receive pay for lost vacation hours.
“Vacation is a benefit,” Trojcak said. “It can be taken away from the employees at any time at the court’s vote.”
Trojcak said Garcia was denied an extension in 2018 before being granted an extension in 2020 by then-Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke.
“This is her third year to ask for it,” Trojcak said. “Since she had previously been granted to take the one extension, TAC (Texas Association of Counties) said that the only ones who could extend another one would be the commissioners court.”
Wright said he was under the impression that compensatory time had to be used within two weeks.
“You are absolutely right,” Trojcak said.”The manual says that the supervisor is to see that the employee uses it within two weeks, but that’s not always done.”
“I don’t think that’s right at all,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner Blaine Wolfshohl. “They are nice enough to work overtime, and I will tell them when they can use their overtime? That’s baloney.”
Trojcak said during an election year, it is difficult for the employees of the elections administrations office to utilize compensatory time.
Refugio County Attorney Deborah Bauer said changing the compensatory time policy would not likely be a viable solution.
“We have redone the manual and it continues to happen,” Bauer said. “From a legal standpoint, I don’t think changing your policy is going to solve the problem over there. Somebody needs to get a grip on time management.”
Wright expressed concerns to Bauer about what he perceives as inconsistencies in adhering to the county operations manual.
“I try to get my guys to burn their comp time in two weeks, but other offices aren’t apparently doing that,” Wright said. “Why do you randomly enforce some things in the manual and not enforce other things in the manual?”
Refugio County Judge Gigi Poynter asked if recent construction at the elections administration office could have been a factor in the overtime.
“I would venture to say that every office in this courthouse and in the county has been inconvenienced,” Bauer said. “I have to be the bad guy sometimes and I say we legally have to apply it. It’s nothing personal. Either we apply it equitably or we don’t apply it at all.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•