The Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department and entire Woodsboro community came to the aid of one of their own on March 20.
Over $8,000 was collected during a barbecue fundraiser to assist volunteer firefighter Shane Harmon and his family, whose Burton Street home was destroyed by fire on March 3.
“I think the ballpark figure was around $8,500,” said Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department Captain Jason Andrade.
Cars began lining up for plates at around 10:30 a.m. in front of the Woodsboro VFD building on Johnson Street. Tuttle’s Grocery & Meat Market in Woodsboro cooked the chicken and sausage.
Harmon was at work in Corpus Christi when he was alerted by a page that there was a house fire in Woodsboro. He later found out it was is home.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•