WOODSBORO – The 2019 Woodsboro Lady Eagles volleyball season has gotten off to a good start this year, coming off summer training and is very evident with the start of two-a-days.
“We don’t take time off, and the training should develop strength, speed, explosiveness, and agility,” said Coach Amy Hall.
“So it should develop a total athlete,” Hall said.
“Just being strong doesn’t do you any good if you have slow reaction time, can’t balance your body, or control your movements,” Hall said.
Hall is now in her fourth year at Woodsboro with a record of 89-14 and looking at extending the numbers in the win column with this year’s group of girls.
Even with the loss of five seasoned seniors last year, Hall said this season looks promising.
“We have a lot of talent on the team, but I’m trying to figure out the best way to use it,” Hall said.
“Each season has given me a different team from the season before,” she said
“I see young players stepping up to fill some big shoes if they will keep the right mind-set,” she said.
“We also have some older girls in the same boat,” she said.
“There are open spots for those who are willing to buy in to what I am asking,” she added.
The Lady Eagles are scheduled to play in Banquete on Monday and Orange Grove on Tuesday both with a 5 p.m. start.
The week will continue with the annual Woodsboro tournament on Aug. 15, Falfurrias on Aug. 16 and back to the Woodsboro tournament on Aug. 17.