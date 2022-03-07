Woodsboro ISD can count itself as one of the fortunate school districts in South Texas that has not closed its doors this academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been very blessed,” said Carolyn Baker, Woodsboro ISD’s lone school nurse. “We’re very, very thankful that we did not reach those high numbers of positive cases because I had a feeling we could get there. But we never did.”
The three Refugio County school districts have managed to make it through the most recent spike of the coronavirus with minimal class time lost.
In January, Refugio and Austwell-Tivoli school districts were forced to close due to high numbers of cases among students and staff.
But all three county school districts have reported few, if any, positive cases of COVID-19 recently as they approach spring break.
The three school district superintendents credited their school nurses for playing instrumental roles in controlling the virus and keeping their school doors open.
“Under normal circumstances, our school nurse, Emilee Cox, goes above and beyond in taking care of the health needs of students and staff members,” said Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales. “Throughout the pandemic, she has taken on many new responsibilities from contact tracing to monitoring when students and staff members in quarantinecould safely return to the classroom.”
Refugio ISD added a retired registered nurse, Louise Bower, in November to assist Cox.
“She weathered the Omicron surge early this year alongside Nurse Cox,” Gonzales said. “Nurse Bower has been a much-needed boost to our health services.”
Austwell-Tivoli Superintendent Dolores Vela lauded the efforts of her school district’s two nurses, Sarah Madden and Lynda Zak.
“Madden and Lynda are our ‘Super Heroes,’ ” Vela said. “These two individuals are new to our school district and are dedicated to protecting our children every day and promoting good health, sharing their expertise and new learning with students, families and staff.”
Baker said it has required a coordinated effort among students, staff and parents to keep Woodsboro ISD’s doors open.
“I think it’s because the students and staff followed the guidelines,” Baker said. ‘We’re continuing frequent hand-washing, cleaning desks between classes. We have a new sanitizer machine. If someone is diagnosed during the school day, we go in and disinfect their classroom. It’s just a matter of keeping an eye on the kids.”
Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers said Baker has gone above and beyond to see that students and staff are educated on mitigating the risks of spreading the virus.
“She regularly meets parents off school time to provide COVID tests for students, and she has worked closely with the hospital to coordinate vaccination clinics at the school for the community. Nurse Baker’s efforts during the past two years have been heroic, and it’s her efforts, combined with the instructional and custodial staff at WISD, that has kept our kids in school and learning.”
Baker, who has been Woodsboro ISD’s school nurse for 12 years, said there was a period in August when the elementary school almost had to be shut down.
“I think if two more elementary school staff members would have gotten Covid, we may have had to close,” Baker said. “But we wouldn’t have closed everything else.
“We feared we would have a lot more cases than we did. People worked with me and we got through it.”
