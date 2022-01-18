Copano Bay SWCD #329 held its annual Earth Science Field Day (ESFD) for the Refugio County 8th graders in October.
Students from Refugio, Woodsboro and Austwell-Tivoli were able to join in an educational day of fun and learning.
The event was held at the Refugio County FairGrounds. CBSWCD strives to educate and impress upon the youth the importance of preserving the earth’s natural resources through practical methods.
Those making presentations included Jay Tarkington from the Aquatic Education Program-Center for Coastal Studies, Libby Myers with Texas Parks and Wildlife, JT McClellen with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, San Patricio Electric Cooperative, Nathan Brandley with Texas Department of Safety, and Adriana Reza with Mision-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Copano Bay was able to make this possible with the help of donations from local businesses and private donors.
Information submitted by Jessica Jones, with Copano Bay SWCD #329