TIVOLI – A theft that occurred in Tivoli of the Canales Cafe remains an active investigation, and law enforcement are closing in on the suspects, according to Chief Deputy Gary Wright.
Wright said in the early morning hours of Sept. 17, the theft of $180 in cash and an entire cash register was taken from the Canales Cafe on state Highway 35.
“You could see the cash register on the motorcycle on security video,” Wright said.
Wright said then a clerk at Buc-ee’s in Port Lavaca, also on state Highway 35, said a couple riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle arrived about 1:30 a.m. as recorded on the store’s security video.
The man was described as Hispanic, and he was with a woman.
The clerk said the couple said they were on their way back to the Houston area after being at Padre Island.
The clerk told law enforcement that three transactions were made before the couple left.
“Later on that morning, there was a break-in in Victoria,” Wright said.
The couple matched the description of the couple at Buc-ee’s.
So far, Wright said the couple have left some “pretty good clues” on how to find them.
The investigation continues, and Wright said when arrests are made, the information will be released to the media.
