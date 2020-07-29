REFUGIO COUNTY – Since July 17, a total of 57 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Refugio County, bringing the total number of cases to 125 county-wide.
Those most recently diagnosed with coronavirus include:
• Four woman in their 30s
• Four women in their 20s
• Five men in their 50s
• A woman in her 70s
• Two men in their 70s
• Three men in their 20s
• Two women in their 20s
• Four women in their 50s
• Two women in their 70s
• A man in his 40s
• A woman in her 40s
• A boy under age 10.
• Three girls in their teens
• Three boys in their teens
• Six women in their 40s
• Three men in their 30s
• Four women in their 30s
• Two women in their 60s
• Three men in their 60s
• A man in his 80s
• A woman in her 90s.
Of those diagnosed with the virus, 74 cases are considered to be active and 49 have recovered.
Each of the eight new patients is currently isolated.
The Texas Department of State Health Service is helping to identify close contacts of those patients so they can also be isolated and monitored for symptoms.
If the health department has not contacted you, Refugio County Emergency Management Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton said there is no reason to take action.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 11 and Refugio County continue to work together against COVID-19,” he said. “We are vigilant and reporting results for COVID-19 in the region.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the County Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397 or at josborne@mySouTex.com.