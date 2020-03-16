The hype over the coronavirus (also known as CoVID-19) seems to have gone into the stratosphere, and while any illness is a concern, I’m not sure why this particular virus has created such a panic and a frenzied response compared to other viruses.
The flu virus is much more common and prevalent in our region, and while it gets some attention, the national media frenzy is definitely much more focused on coronavirus. Maybe it’s because the disease is relatively new and exotic, but it definitely hasn’t had the impact in our area that the flu has had.
At least nine Texas school districts closed at some point because of rampant flu, including the Banquete school district, located about 23 miles west of Corpus Christi. So far, to my knowledge, no Texas schools have closed because of coronavirus concerns, but several in Washington state have.
A recent article in USA Today notes that American public schools are in a state of alert because of coronavirus concerns, and the headline asked if school districts were overreacting — or not doing enough.
That’s the tricky thing — schools, communities and public venues face a difficult decision in knowing how much action and precautions to take. It’s kind of a darned if you do, darned if you don’t situation.
According to USA Today: “So far, the response from schools and health officials has varied depending on whether a locality has confirmed cases – and experts’ views on how much action is appropriate is rapidly evolving. But the uncertainty of how far the virus will spread has put school leaders in a difficult spot of projecting a sense of calm while also acting with an abundance of caution for student safety.”
“Everybody is in a state of alert,” said Dan Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators. “It would be dangerous to underestimate the possibility of this or any virus causing widespread illnesses. But it would also be irresponsible to overreact and create the kind of widespread fear that can cause society to come to a screeching halt. Some school districts have considered increasing distance-learning education — teaching students at home via computer, if coronavirus concerns intensify. That may work well in some situations, but it’s definitely not an approach that would be easy in every situation. Special education, vocational classes and all that require intensive hands on activities would be difficult to conduct via computer. As of the day I’m writing this, one report noted that four people have recently died in the Seattle area because of coronavirus, bringing the total number of American fatalities to that virus to six so far.
Another update indicated that 10 people had died of coronavirus in Washington state, with one death in California.
By compassion, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from Oct. 1, 2019, to Feb. 22, 2020:
• There have been between 35 and 45 million flu illnesses.
• Between 14 million and 21 million people have sought medical attention because of the flu.
• Between 310,000 and 560,000 people have been hospitalized because of the flu.
• An estimated 18,000 to 46,000 people have died because of the flu.
Clearly, the flu has so far had a much bigger impact on people’s lives than the coronavirus, at least in the United States.
However, health experts have said it appears the coronavirus may be more contagious than many strains of the flu.
The elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more at risk than other segments of the population, and that goes for most illnesses.
An article in the New York Times notes: “There seems to be another important difference — The flu appears far more dangerous to children, particularly very young ones, who can become severely ill. Children infected with the new coronavirus tend to have mild or no symptoms.
“The flu is also especially dangerous for pregnant women, who can become severely ill from it. Whether the new coronavirus poses as serious a threat to pregnant women is not known.”
The fear of the unknown seems to be precisely what is sparking panic in people when it comes to coronavirus. Plus, there are flu vaccines available which help to offset some concerns. Coronavirus vaccines are being explored, but aren’t yet widely available. There’s an old saying, “Better the devil you know (than the one you don’t).” Obviously, no devil at all is the best scenario. But the uncertainty associated with the coronavirus makes it a boogeyman. It’s way too early to tell just how widespread — and problematic — coronavirus will become. Because of the unknown, people imagine the coronavirus as the giant, scary shark in the water, rather than one of dozens of smaller sharks which don’t get the attention but can be just as deadly.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press and the News of San Patricio. A Texan since 1973, he has worked for Texas newspapers for 25 years.