REFUGIO – A Corpus Christi man died in a head-on crash Friday evening, Dec. 13, about five miles southeast of Refugio.
Hope Ikechukwa Asala, 33, died when his Honda CRV crashed into a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup at about 8 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 2678, according to Trooper Sgt. Nathan Brandley, Texas Department of Public Safety.
Brandley said the DPS continues to investigate the crash.
The Dodge Ram 1500 was headed north and passing multiple vehicles in the southbound lane.
Asala was traveling south in the southbound lane and attempted to avoid the crash by moving over into the southbound lane shoulder, but the pickup also moved over to the southbound lane shoulder, resulting in the collision.
Asala was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver of the Ram 1500 was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi with injuries.
