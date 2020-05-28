An article on Page 1A of the May 21 issue of the Refugio County Press stated that Hoss Whitt was reappointed by the Refugio County Commissioners Court as administrator/CEO of the Refugio County Memorial Hospital District. The commissioners actually reappointed Whitt as representative for the county on the local mental health authority, the Gulf Bend Center.
