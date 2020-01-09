Correction Jan 9, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REFUGIO – A front-page story in the Dec. 26 edition with headline “Bleeding orange and black” had an incorrect name. The name should have been Ida Turner, not Ida Ramirez. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Correction RCMH acquires life saving LUCAS devices Latest oil and gas updates House goes up in flames Calvin Gipson Robinson Court OKs fire contracts USDA designates seven Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas Refugio Bobcats ranked No. 2 in the nation Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jan 11 Beeville Amateur Radioo Klub Meeting Sat, Jan 11, 2020 Jan 18 Free Vintage Movie Night - Some Like It Hot Sat, Jan 18, 2020 Jan 22 San Antonio Bay Partnership's 10th Anniversary Conference & Celebration Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Jan 22 The Living Coast Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Jan 23 San Antonio Bay Partnership's 10th Anniversary Conference & Celebration Thu, Jan 23, 2020 Feb 1 Marty Haggard - A Tribute to His Father, Merle Haggard Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 15 Free Vintage Movie Night - Breakfast at Tiffany's Sat, Feb 15, 2020 Feb 22 Live Oak County Historical Commission Lecture Sat, Feb 22, 2020 Mar 5 Lunch N Learn: Cowboy Poetry & Songs Thu, Mar 5, 2020 Mar 14 Free Vintage Movie Night - The Magnificent Seven Sat, Mar 14, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesMorrill will serve as county judgeJamie Flores Jr.Driver flees hit-and-run deathMoreno will soon resign following new appointment to energy roundtableMichael Eric RendonArea residents take 5th New Year Polar Bear Plunge to raise money, awareness for ALS cureCity resident booked on meth chargeDrugs, cash, gun seized in recent arrest roundupConnie Sue (Chandler) SugarekIngleside on the Bay receives county GOMESA funds for studies on coastal flooding Images CollectionsNurse pinningA.C. Jones mariachisDemolition underway of Union Producing buildingCBC fall graduationLit up in BeevilleMerry & BrightPortland celebrates Christmas CommentedElbert Williams (1)Thomas Arthur Madsen (1)Alfred Gilbert Guerra, (1)Michael Fitzgerald Williams (1)Albert Rankin (1)Ivy Autry (1)Philip Merlin Armstrong (1)Mary Lee Berry Sparkman (1) Newspaper Ads Sinton Editor Bulletin