REGIONAL – Traditionally, midterm elections don’t generate much voter interest. “...you can cut the indifference with a knife,” comedian David Letterman once told his late-night CBS audience. “It’s the day Americans leave work early and pretend to vote.”
Tuesday’s election is expected to follow suit, despite that the ballot contains 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Texas voters can check their regulation status at the Texas Secretary of State website.
Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs reminds voters there are seven accepted forms of identification that allow a person to vote:
•Texas driving license
•Texas election identification certificate issued by the Department of Public Safety (DPS).
•Texas personal identification issued by DPS.
•Texas handgun license issued by DPS.
•U.S. military identification card containing with a person’s photograph.
•U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph.
•U.S. passport.
Those who do not possess one of the seven forms can fill out a “Reasonable Impediment Declaration” form available at each polling location. They must present one of the following:
•A government document that shows the voter’s name, an address and the voter’s registration certificate.
•A current utility bill.
•A bank statement.
•A paycheck.
•A certified domestic U.S. or territory birth certificate.
•A document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity.
Early voting for the election began Oct. 21 and continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 1.
Early voting in Goliad is at the Franklin St. Annex.
Early voting in Refugio is at the elections administrator’s office at 414 N. Alamo St., Suite C.
Polls on Nov. 5 will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Goliad, polling locations are:
Precinct 11 and 12 – Goliad Community Center, 450 S. Market St.
Precinct 21 and 22 – City Hall, 245 S. Chilton Ave.
Precinct 31 and 43 – Goliad Church of Christ, 2770 Highway 183.
Precinct 41, 42 and 43 _ Schroeder Volunteer Fire Department, 13012 Farm Road 622.
Polling places in Refugio County include the Refugio County Community Center for Precinct 3A; St. James CCD Center for Precinct 4.
Also, Refugio County Library for Precinct 1; Lutheran Fellowship Hall for Precinct 2; St. Therese Parish Hall for Precinct 1A; Bonnie View Community Center for Precinct 2A; Bayside Community Center for Precinct 2B; and Austwell Community Center for Precinct 4B.
On the Goliad ballot is a choice for James K. Fuller and William Larry Zermeno for a seat on the San Antonio River Authority’s board of directors.
Only the 10 amendments are on the ballot for Refugio County voters.
The Texas League of Women Voters has tabulated data on each proposed amendment – including an explanatory video and the pros and cons of each amendment – which is available online at vote411.org.
In summary:
•Proposition 1 – Would mend the Texas Constitution to allow a municipal judge to be elected on more than one jurisdiction.
•Proposition 2 – Would allow the Water Development Board to issue bonds from the Economically Distressed Areas Program (EDAP) to develop water supply and sewer projects in economically depressed areas of the state.
•Proposition 3 – Would allow the Texas Legislature to give a temporary property tax exemption in a disaster area.
•Proposition 4 – Would prohibit the Texas Legislature from establishing a personal state income tax.
•Proposition 5 – Would require the Texas Legislature to allocate sale tax revenue from sporting goods sale to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission.
•Proposition 6 – Would authorize the Texas Legislature to double the maximum bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to $6 bullion.
Proposition 7 – Would double the amount of money that the General Land Office could distribute to the Available School Fund to $600 million.
•Proposition 8 – Would create a flood infrastructure fun to assist in financing drainage, flood mitigation and flood control.
•Proposition 9 – Would authorize the Texas Legislature to exempt precious metals held in a Texan precious metals depository to be exempted from property taxes.
•Proposition 10 – Would allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.
