REFUGIO – On a recommendation by the county’s new emergency manager safety coordinator Sheldon Wiginton, commissioners unanimously voted to implement a burn ban Tuesday, Aug. 2.
The dry spell has left grass and brush parched and withered, making for an ignitable situation.
And surrounding counties have followed suit with burn bans.
In other commissioners court business, County Judge Bobby Blaschke said the court last week accepted (not approved) a budget of around $10.2 million.
“It is a general increase in operation, labor and maintenance,” Blaschke said.
The commissioners set the tax rate at 75.25 cents for every $100 of property value to support the budget.
The rate falls just below the rollback rate and is an increase from the effective tax rate of 69.69 cents for every $100 of property value.
Still, the commissioners set public hearings on the tax rate for Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, both beginning at 9 a.m.
Also, on a recommendation by LNV Engineering, the court approved a bid from Largin Construction in Corpus Christi for a replacement roof on the Refugio County Museum.
The asphalt roof bid accepted was $50,321.
A second bid for a metal roof was $97,145.
Commissioners also moved through paperwork (interlocal agreements) to eventually apply for General Land Office’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funding.
The projects planned include Tivoli water tank and improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, and a Woodsboro drainage improvement project.
Commissioners also voted to call for a special election Nov. 5 so voters can decide on constitutional amendments.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.