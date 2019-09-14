REFUGIO – Kathy Smartt said the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act may pay Refugio County indirectly around $250,000 yearly on oil royalties from the Gulf of Mexico.
On Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, Smartt said the royalties first go to the Texas General Land Office in a lump sum of around $46 million before it is divvied out to coastal counties.
She said last year Refugio County received $268,000.
“It is based on the amount of oil produced from the Gulf,” she said.
“It is an environmental program,” she added.
Smartt said the money can be used any place in the county.
“You don’t need permission from anybody, but you should keep a good record of how it is spent. You can always be audited,” she noted.
The money can be used to pay for conservation projects, storm protection projects, habitat, emergency operations center, mitigation damage, planning assistance (not more than 3%), applying for grants, any kind of boating for kids (bus costs to take kids to the bay), new and improved access to the bay or beach, road repairs at parks or beach, park improvement, boat ramps and docks, landscaping, water fountains, signage, cleaning out debris from rivers and bays, ecotourism and covering matching grants.
Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke noted that he would like someone to manage the projects and grants who was embedded in the program.
Smartt said the county could collectively work with neighboring counties such as San Patricio and Aransas on such projects.
“It’s a good idea,” she said.
Blaschke said future workshops would be planned, and he would invite Smartt, who lives in Austin, to return for her input.
“It’s hard not to help. I came to realize it’s the small counties that need help,” she said.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.