REFUGIO COUNTY – Supporting local businesses helps strengthen the community, but now those who live, work and visit Refugio County have an extra incentive — the chance to win cash through the Refugio County Chamber of Commerce’s “We’re Back in Business” Bingo game.
A total of 25 local businesses or organizations are listed on the county’s bingo card. To play the bingo game, participants need to make a purchase or like the Facebook page of the business or organization, as directed on the bingo card. One bingo is equal to a single entry, while two bingoes equals three entries. Those who cover every square on the bingo card (earning a “blackout”) receive 10 entries in the contest.
Three winners will be selected in the contest, and each will receive a $100 gift card from any of the businesses listed on the bingo card.
Those who have a bingo should email the proof to refugiochamber@sbcglobal.net or stop by the Refugio County chamber office at 301N. Alamo St. in Refugio. The contest ends Monday, May 25. Winners will be announced on the chamber’s Facebook page on Tuesday, May 26.
Participants who have already liked the Facebook page of a business or organization listed on the bingo card can earn a space on the card by sharing a post from that business/organization.
Those who are taking part in the game to promote Refugio County businesses are:
• High Falutin’/Highway 77 Outfitters
• First State Bank
• Wilkinson Chevrolet
• Texas South Wind Winery & Vinyard
• Double R Restaurant
• Refugio County Farm Bureau
• Naylor’s Nursery in Bayside
• Mysoutex.com/Refugio County Press
• NA Ag
• Green House Cleaners
• Britt’s Floral
• Superior Gutters II
• Vantage Bank of Refugio
• Village Pharmacy
• McDonald’s Restaurant of Refugio
• Fabric Moose & Corner Studio
• Refugio Travel Center
• Dairy Queen of Refugio
• Refugio County Federal Credit Union
• Refugio Little League
• Tuttle’s Grocery & Meat Market
• Refugio Volunteer Fire Department
• Alamo Street Car Wash
• Refugio County Memorial Hospital
• Let’s Eat Restaurant
A release from the Refugio County Chamber lists the following reasons for shopping locally: “Local businesses employ local citizens, donate to our local charities and organizations, collect and pay local taxes, and most of all, local businesses know your name.”
For more information about the chamber or the bingo game, call Kathy between 9 a.m.and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 361-330-6447.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.