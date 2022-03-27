The Refugio County Commissioners Court heard a presentation from Andrew Bill of Syna in regard to a potential residential child care facility in Refugio for children displaced from their parents and immediate family.
Bill told the court that Syna is looking at a former nursing home at 201 Swift Street as a possible location for the privately funded facility that would take in displaced children within a 50-mile radius of Refugio.
“It is a project that take several months to complete, if it happens,” Bill said. “It’s very unfortunate that we’re seeing an increase in emergency placements of children removed from homes. We want to do the best job that we can with first-time removals.”
Bill said the facility at 201 Swift Street appears to be in good shape.
“On the inside, there’s some work to be done,” Bill said. “One the outside, we’ll need to have a play area. We’ll have to make sure the facility meets all the state codes.”
The facility would house children up to 10 years of age, Bill said.
“We’re focusing primarily on first-time removals and sibling groups,” Bill said. “When children are removed from the family, it’s already a traumatic experience. But when they have to be separated from their brothers and sisters, that adds to the trauma. We want to minimize that as much as possible.”
According to Bill, the 38-room facility would house between 30 and 40 children.
“We understand that anything we bring to this community would impact your school system,” Bill said. “We want to make sure that we are good stewards. The kids in our care would not be there very long. They would be in our care for a few weeks up to several months before they get reunited to a community.”
Bill said Syna is negotiating with the seller of the property.
“We are working on agreeing on a price and a long-term contract that will allow us to see if the facility is feasible for us,” Bill said.
