All three Refugio County school districts received grades of B in the Texas Education Agency’s 2022 A-F accountability ratings released on Aug. 15.
The 2022 accountability ratings were the first released since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the TEA, 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year.
The A-F accountability system was established in 2017 by House Bill 22 during the 85th Texas legislature. The system is intended to provide educators, parents, and communities a transparent view of the academic performance of Texas public schools based on three domains: student achievement, school progress, and closing the gaps.
Student achievement is determined by results of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing; college, career and military readiness; and graduation rate.
School progress is rated by academic growth and relative performance.
Refugio ISD received an overall scaled score of 82 with an 82 in student achievement, 83 in school progress and 78 in closing the gaps. RISD was given an overall scaled score of 75 in the 2019 ratings.
“I am pleased with the progress the district has made despite five years of crisis and recovery,” Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales said. “Thanks to a dedicated staff, a majority of our students are keeping pace.
“After a day of celebrating the progress we have made, Refugio ISD will quickly focus on the areas needing improvement. The district remains focused on the academic growth of every child.”
Woodsboro ISD’s overall scaled score was an 84 with an 85 for student achievement, 85 for school progress and 82 for closing the gaps. WISD had an overall scaled score of 86 in 2019.
“I am very pleased with the accountability ratings for our two campuses,” Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers said. “ The teachers, the administrative staff, our families, and our students have worked extremely hard to close the gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Austwell-Tivoli ISD received an overall scaled score of 85. ATISD, which received a 73 in the 2019 ratings, earned scores of 86 in student achievement, 88 in school progress and 79 in closing the gaps.
“We are proud of the rating the district received in spite of the barriers encountered,” Austwell-Tivoli ISD Superintendent Dolores Vela said. “We will continue to focus on improvement in deficient areas. The entire district was committed to helping students reduce or minimize the learning loss. We are starting 2022-23 school year with a positive mindset and challenging students to raise the bar and meet their goals.”
Thirty-three percent of the state’s school districts received an A rating, which is an increase of 8% from the 2019 accountability ratings.
The majority (54%) of the districts in the state received B ratings. That number is down from the 2019 ratings, which had 57% getting a B score.
Thirteen percent received a C rating, while almost four percent graded D or lower.
Refugio Elementary School was rated a C campus with an overall scaled score of 76. RES was given a 72 in student achievement, 78 in school progress and 70 in closing the gaps.
Refugio Junior High School was also rated a C campus with an overall scaled score of 79. RJHS received a 74 for student achievement, 81 for school progress and 73 for closing the gaps.
Refugio High School received distinction designations for science and comparative academic growth. RHS was given an overall B rating with an 84 in student achievement, 87 in school progress and 81 in closing the gaps.
Woodsboro Elementary School earned distinction designations in mathematics and comparative closing the gaps while receiving a B rating of 85. WES was given a 79 in student achievement, 84 in school progress and 88 in closing the gaps.
Woodsboro High School received an overall scaled score of 82 with an 83 for student achievement, 81 for school progress and 80 for closing the gaps.
Austwell-Tivoli Elementary School earned a distinction designation in mathematics and an overall scaled score of 81. ATES scored a 77 in student achievement and 81 in school progress.
Austwell-Tivoli High School received a B rating with an 84 in student achievement, 82 in school progress and 83 in closing the gaps.
