Contributed Photo Refugio County Auditor Margie Moeller was recognized by Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke for her 10 years of service to Refugio County druing the commissioners court meeting Tuesday morning, Dec. 10.
Contributed Photo Debra Blaschke with the Refugio County Sheriff's Office was recognized for her 15 years of service to Refugio County by Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke, during the commissioners court meeting Tuesday morning, Dec. 10.
