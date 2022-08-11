Refugio County commissioners unanimously approved extending the county burn ban to Sept. 30.
During the court’s July 26 meeting, the court heard from Refugio County Emergency Management/Safety Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton, who recommended the extension.
Wiginton said the average Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Refugio County is still too high to end the burn ban. The KBDI ranges from zero to 800 and is derived from ground-based estimates of temperature and precipitation from weather stations and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“I wish I was here with better news, but currently our average across the county is 648 with our minimum being a 401 and maximum a 729,” Wiginton said. “These numbers are increasing daily by five. We are experiencing an extreme drought in Refugio County.”
In other action:
• Commissioners unanimously approved specifications and authority to advertise for bids for the repair of the Refugio County Courthouse roof, which will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
• Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement for mutual aid assistance between the county and the Coastal Bend Recovery Group.
