County Fair Parade cancelled

REFUGIO – For the first time in memory, there won’t be a parade before the Refugio County Fair and Junior Livestock Show.
Organizers with the Refugio County Chamber of Commerce and the Refugio County Fair Association have said difficulty in scheduling the parade at a time that was convenient to everyone, dwindling attendance and competing activities resulted in the parade’s cancellation for 2020.
“Kids are too busy during the spring with so many different activities going on,” said Oscar De La Garza, second vice president of the Refugio Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“One year, we had a parade without any high school bands. We were trying to find a day and a time that would be convenient to everyone. Traditionally, it had been on a Thursday and was the opening event for the fair, but there are athletic events at that time, and kids who are showing livestock that day are already busy.
“We changed the parade (in previous years) to Saturday before the fair, but that wasn’t a good time for other people. We met with the Fair Association Board and the decision was there wouldn’t be a parade this year.”
De La Garza said he hopes the parade might make a comeback in 2021.
“I myself would like to see the tradition continue,” he said. “We’ll regroup, and hopefully we can come up with a solution next year. This is the first time I can remember there not being a fair parade.”
Chamber Office Manager Kathy Franklin echoed De La Garza’s sentiments.
“I hope the parade will make a comeback,” she said. “This is the first time ever I know of that we haven’t had a fair parade, and that’s going back to the days when I was a little girl.”
Julie Van Ness of the Refugio County Fair Association said the Refugio County Chamber, which has sponsored the event, approached the fair board and expressed concerns with poor attendance and scheduling conflicts that had led to a decline in the parade in recent years.
“There are so many things going on in the spring,” Van Ness said. “We talked about doing it on a different day. ... I sure hope it will come back in the future.”
Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes said she was saddened to learn there will not be a fair parade this year.
“We are all disappointed that they are not having it,” she said. “My (town) event committee might have been able to do something to continue the parade this year, but we found out too late.
“Maybe next year we can help them and make sure there is a fair parade again.”
Even without the parade, Refugio County residents and visitors will have a full schedule of events to enjoy over four days, March 25-28.
“Our rodeo and carnival are still going strong and we’ve got some great bands Friday and Saturday night,” Van Ness said.
“Bingo is Thursday night and that always packs the house. We’ve added a horseshoe tournament. Tuttle’s will be serving great barbecue and the Lions Club will be making hamburgers.
“There are a lot of great things planned — a really full schedule of events.”
A list of those events can be found on the Refugio County Fair Association’s Facebook page.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.