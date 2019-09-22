REFUGIO – The county commissioners court has been stewing about inadequate coverage of the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool (insurance for counties) for some time.
Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke said Monday, he like many other officials keeps track of whether the taxpayers are getting the bang for their bucks.
On April 23, the commissioners voted to approve an interlocal agreement with the Regional Pool Alliance for coverage, leaving the TAC Risk Management Pool, as reported in the Advance-Guard Press.
At that time, Blashcke commented that the court had given notice to TAC and “there is a better product out there for rural counties.”
As time passed, still no satisfaction was attained by the county for Hurricane Harvey damage.
TAC’s risk pool online states: “TAC RMP offers 100 percent replacement cost coverage with no co-insurance penalties, to minimize unplanned expenses associated with property losses.
“We also offer the option of covering your courthouse or other historical buildings at “historical reproduction value.” If a historic building is damaged or destroyed, this type of coverage allows for the increased cost of repair using materials and workmanship of like kind to the original.”
So, on Aug. 27, the commissioners court hired the law firm of Arnold & Itkin LLP of Houston to mediate the county’s claim.
Blaschke said the law firm manages the county’s claim, and it decided the best course of action was to file a lawsuit.
“They decided to take that course of action. We (the commissioners court) never voted to sue,” Blaschke said.
The suit filed by the law firm in the Refugio Country District Clerk’s office states in its claim for relief: The damages sought are within the jurisdictional limits of this court. Pursuant to Rule 47 of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure, plaintiff seeks monetary relief over $1 million, including damages of any kind, penalties, costs, expenses, pre-judgment interest and attorney’s fees.”
The suit states Refugio County paid the $94,689 premium for its coverage, but TAC “adjusters assigned to the claim conducted a substandard investigation and inspection of the properties, prepared reports that failed to include all of the damages that were observed during the inspections, and undervalued the damages observed during the inspections.”
The suit calls TAC’s coverage a “breach of contract.”
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.