County gets update on courthouse

Refugio County commissioners heard from Albert S. Komatsu of Komatsu Architecture regarding the firm’s professional service agreement with the county for its work in the Courthouse Rehabilitation Project during their meeting on March 14.
Komatsu and Refugio County Judge GiGi Poynter met with Texas Historical Commission Courthouse Preservation Program
Director Susan Tietz in Austin recently to discuss available grants for the project.
Poynter said the THC hadn’t considered awarding grants for buildings with additions. The Refugio County Courthouse underwent additions in 1951 and 1954, according to Poynter.
“Ms. Tietz has given an indication that she would consider the 1951 and 1954 additions or our courthouse as part of the existing structure, which is a very big deal, because it makes us eligible for up to $10 million in grants, which I feel we would be a very good candidate for based on need,” Poynter said.
“Despite some public opinion about the look of our courthouse, I’m a very strong advocate for the fact that it is very unique. It’s not one of the big stone structures. However you view its general look, I think the potential opportunity is certainly worth exploring.”
Poynter said the county would only be able to explore the grant option during the next state legislative session in 2025.
“However, if we were able to speed up our current process, which Mr. Komatsu and his team are willing to do, we could get in this cycle,” Poynter said. “It would be a very tight schedule. But that’s the purpose of this amendment to allow them to broaden the scope within the existing fee structure.
“They are not asking for anything more or less than what we’ve already agreed to. It would just be changing the current scope to expand a little bit to see if we can at least get in the front of the line for eligibility on these potential grants that would effectively free up potentially several million dollars to help with our rehabilitation/restoration.”
County commissioners unanimously approved the submission of a $6.146 million disaster recovery loan from the Texas Division of Emergency Management in May to go to the courthouse restoration project.
Poynter said the loan and grant funds could enable the project to go from “rehabilitation” to “full restoration.”
“Rehabilitation, in my opinion, is putting patches on things,” Poynter said. “I think that’s one of the main complaints people have had about this courthouse project. We need a lot of work and we have a lot of sources that we’re pulling money from to make that happen. … But I don’t think that would resolve the overall structural problems that we have with the courthouse. But in doing a full restoration, if we were to free up funding for that, I think it would be the project everyone wants it to be and that is to actually restore this courthouse to its former glory.”
Komatsu Architecture proposed an amendment to the professional services agreement calling for compensation adjustments of $9,000 and $571,000.
Refugio County Attorney Deborah Bauer said a set fee amount had already been approved by the commissioners court.
“You’re coming back now and, if I understand your very long presentation, you’re asking to reallocate more funds to your firm to take into consideration this Texas Historical Commission grant that was not part of what they voted on before,” Bauer said to Komatsu.
“Correct, Ms. Bauer, that’s why there’s an amendment before the court,” Poynter interjected.
“I know, but when did it become, ‘We got a loan and this is what we’re going to do with the loan from a legal standpoint’ to ‘Now we’re going to look at the Texas Historical Commission?’ That may or may not be what your constituents want to happen,” Bauer said. “You’ve already voted on this. You’ve already allocated this. So now you’re coming back and you’re setting, not readjusting, what you previously voted on. This is something completely different.”
“This is just moving the scope on a tighter timeline than it was before,” Poynter said. “He’s moving money that was already allocated for a certain set of work that was going to be done several months down the road, and he’s moving it up. He’s essentially just leapfrogging work over this way. It is not additional.”
Komatsu said the expanded scope would only be in effect if the THC declares the county is eligible for the grant.
“We’re not committing to anything right now,” Poynter said. ‘We’re not changing the scope of the project or the fees. We’re merely moving up a portion of the work that (Komatsu) has already committed to. … We are reallocating funds for an additional study that would have still been under the old scope of work.”
“I just want you to know, and I want it on the record, that you used the term ‘reallocate.’ To me, from a legal standpoint, you’re taking and moving something that was approved here to something completely different,” Bauer said.
“The word ‘reallocation’ maybe is my mistake,” Poynter said. “That is the wrong word. We’re not reallocating anything.”
After 40 minutes discussing the proposed amendment, Poynter suggested Komatsu Architecture simply continue submitting invoices without the amendment.
“Do you actually need an amendment signed by us for any reason?,” Poynter asked Komatsu. “Or can you just submit your invoices as contracted? Is there anything prohibiting you from doing it that way?”
“Not if that’s the will of the court,” Komatsu answered.
“I think that would maybe put our minds at ease,” Poynter said.
