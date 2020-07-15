County grapples with needs, limitations

REFUGIO – The need to replace aging and unreliable equipment, to upgrade technology and meet numerous requests for financial assistance were among the priorities that the Refugio County Commissioners Court focused on during recent budget workshops.
One of the biggest pieces of the financial puzzle remains unknown, as certified tax values — which will help county leaders know with just how much money they will have to work — will not be released by the Refugio County Appraisal District until the end of July.
Preliminary values indicate that county tax rolls will remain about the same or see a slight reduction.
Taxable values were projected to be about $862.6 million, including mineral rights in Refugio County.
“The preliminary values are in line with the certifiable values we had last year,” said Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke. “This tax year we are only going to go with our effective tax rate. We used to be able to go up to 8 percent (increase). Now (because of changes in state law) we can only go up 3 percent without voter approval.”
While funds available to the county are expected to remain flat, requests for additional funding for county departments, precincts and local organizations are increasing.
“Everyone is looking to increase their budget a little bit, but we are going to have to be diligent and hold the line on spending as much as possible,” Blaschke said. “Going into the 2020-21 cycle I am pleading with you that we hold the line on spending and look at priorities.”
Based on needs and requests discussed by Blaschke and county commissioners, that might be easier said than done, at least in some areas.
One thing Blaschke said the county hopes to avoid this year is a situation where jobs must be eliminated because of a lack of funding.
“In 2016-17 we found ourselves with a depressed economy because oil prices went down, and we found it difficult to generate the revenue we needed to keep all of our employees,” Blaschke said. After the layoffs that year, the county’s financial situation improved “and we were able to add some positions back. We are now up from 124 to 129 including four jailers added.
“We can’t get back into a situation where we can’t afford to pay people.”
Blaschke recommended that the county stay at between 120 and 135 employees.
“That’s where the majority of our business cost is with the good benefits we provide,” he said. “County jobs are sought after, but we need to make sure we balance jobs with what we can afford as well.”
He said if any county department wants to add employees, it will need to come before the commissioners court to discuss the matter.
Like in 2016, the county faces a situation in which oil prices severely declined, but unlike that year, the continuing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in prolonged financial uncertainty.
Blaschke noted that a $2.3 million community disaster loan that the county received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency helped the county recover from Hurricane Harvey — although repair work still continues. He said he is hopeful that loan might become a grant.
“Many times with disasters this loan is forgiven, and we certainly hope that will be the case,” Blaschke said.
The budgeting process becomes more complicated because officials don’t know what grants will be received from state and federal sources or from businesses.
“We’ve talked about not budgeting grant money because sometimes you don’t know if you’ll get the grant or not,” Blaschke said. “It makes things very difficult in the budgeting process.”
Equipment to maintain county roads is forecast as a major expense, but one that commissioners say is crucial in order to maintain the community’s transportation infrastructure.
Pct. 1 Commissioner George Hernandez needs a backhoe for his area, and Blaschke told commissioners that the price of a new backhoe is about $75,000.
“He’s only got $40,000 in the road and bridge special (fund),” Blaschke said. “I asked him about sharing equipment (with other precincts), and he said he would prefer his own equipment in order to avoid delays and having to wait for another precinct.”
Blaschke said options include purchasing a used backhoe or leasing the equipment.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Bourland, noting the importance of a backhoe, said one his precinct has is used multiple times per week.
“You’d have to pay $12,000 to $15,000 a year just on a lease (for a backhoe),” Pct. 2 Commissioner Stanley Tuttle said. “If you buy a new backhoe, it should last 20 to 30 years, or even longer.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner Blaine Wolfshohl said he was able to purchase a used backhoe for $30,000.
Blaschke noted that a problem with the current Pct. 1 backhoe, which broke down, was because it was an off-brand item that has become inoperable because parts are not available for it.
The county faces a choice of staying within the budget with a temporary fix, or going over budget for a long-term solution.
“There’s no right answer,” Tuttle said. “The money is just not there. We’re in the same shape (in Precinct 2) as far as roads and bridges. We’ve got a lot of old equipment that is just not dependable. We are constantly spending money on repairs.”
Tuttle said when a hydraulic pump became inoperable, he was told a replacement would cost $5,000.
“We’re just at the end of our rope in spending money on this seal coating (machine) so I’m having to rent one for $1,500 a week,” he said.
“We’re going to get to a point where we’re not going to be able to keep doing what we’re doing. I wish I had the answer.”
It was noted that several pieces of equipment in different precincts are old, not dependable and in need of frequent repairs.
To help meet some of the needs, Blaschke suggested boosting the shared equipment fund for the precincts from $53,576 to $100,000.
“It’s a start,” Wolfshohl said.
“It is just a start,” Bourland added. “We’re going to either have to get some equipment or cut services.”
“Or start getting contractors to do it, and we know that will be expensive,” Tuttle said.
Blaschke said that Hernandez’s need for a backhoe is immediate, and the new budget won’t go into effect until this fall.
“I can loan him one,” Tuttle said, adding that it would make his precinct’s work more difficult, but he would be willing to make the sacrifice until the new budget funding is available.
Also on the agenda is the possibility of upgrading the county’s internet service, which would result in a one-time cost for equipment upgrades and then continued extra costs for higher quality service.
“We’ll get the certified values and will look at the impact of these changes,” Blaschke said. “We’ve identified priorities; we are still rebuilding stuff (damaged by the 2017 hurricane), and we have a need for matched funds. We’ll do the best we can.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the County Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397 or at josborne@mySouTex.com.