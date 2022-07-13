County judge not pleased with voting system conversion process

Refugio County commissioners unanimously approved the application and use of available grant funding from the Texas Secretary of State to move the county to a paper-based voting system.
The commissioners received a presentation from Hart Intercivic on the conversion to the new paper-based voting system in a previous commissioners court meeting. The commissioners left the meeting with the understanding that the cost of the conversion would be completely funded by the state.
During the court’s June 28 meeting, commissioners learned that almost $18,000 of the conversion cost would have to be funded by the county.
“We had a discussion with this gentleman about what the state was going to reimburse and it was not going to be 100%, which is what we thought,” Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke said.
Refugio County Elections Administrator Rachael Garcia said Hart Intercivic could give the county a discount from approximately $225,000 to $174,000 for the conversion. The total bill for the conversion will be $191,473.78.
Blaschke was not pleased with Hart Intercivic offering a discount offer and the “unfunded mandate” by the state.
“The principal of the thing is the state is asking the taxpayers to pick up the difference,” Blaschke said. “It’s kind of an unfunded mandate. Not kind of. It is. This is an example of local tax dollars being used for state change.”
Blaschke wondered why Hart Intercivic didn’t offer the county the discounted price during preliminary discussions.
“When the company says we’ll discount you, you had hoped you were getting the best price right out of the blocks,” Blaschke said. “We go back and find out the state is only going to give us this much and the company says they’ll go ahead and give us a discount. Something about that tells me somebody is in bed with somebody, for the lack of a better description. It just rubs me wrong that we’re going to be playing this game with the taxpayers involved.”
The $18,000 difference will be taken out of grant funds for the elections administrator’s office.
“I understand we can use grant money to fund the difference, but fundamentally it just stinks,” Blaschke said. “It’s not the way this court likes to do business.”
