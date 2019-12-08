County judge orders special election for Austwell mayor

REFUGIO – An election order by District Judge Bobby Bell on Nov. 20 prompted Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke to call a special election Jan. 21 for the Austwell City Commission.
Mary Canales, who won justice of the peace, Precinct 1, last year, refused to give up her mayor’s position in Austwell.
Consequently, a civil suit by the state was filed.
Canales then submitted a letter of resignation from the Austwell mayor’s position Oct. 24. The resignation resolved the civil case.
County Judge Blaschke under Chapter 41.001 (b) of the Texas Election Code, ordered the election, which complies with the order to have an election 120 days from Oct. 29.
Not only is the mayor’s position vacant in Austwell, one of the two city commissioner positions is vacant as well, leaving one commissioner – Bonnie Mutschler – to conduct city business.
The first day to apply for a ballot by mail in the special election was set for Jan. 1.
The first day for candidates to file was set for Nov. 11. Last day to file was set for Dec. 12.
The last day to register to vote was set for Dec. 23.
Early voting was set for Jan. 6-17. Election day is Jan. 21.
The election for the Austwell commission is for Austwell residents only and will be managed by the Refugio County elections administrator.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.